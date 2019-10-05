Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Yum! Brands by 141.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. 485,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,040. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.