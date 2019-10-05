Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.48. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,760. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

