Zacks: Analysts Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,331. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

