Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

NXPI stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

