Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $130.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the highest is $132.10 million. Everi posted sales of $120.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $513.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.10 million to $516.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $554.23 million, with estimates ranging from $545.54 million to $564.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,163,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $6,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after buying an additional 565,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 452,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 522,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.02 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

