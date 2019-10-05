Zacks: Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.71. Facebook posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,304,056 shares of company stock worth $610,920,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,125,270. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

