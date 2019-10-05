Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $20.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.15 billion and the lowest is $19.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.23 billion to $81.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.23 billion to $86.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. 7,209,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,873. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

