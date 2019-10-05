Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.50. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

UNP traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 3,544,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

