Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 1,676,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

