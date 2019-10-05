Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

