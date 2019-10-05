Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) to Sell

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

JSTTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JSTTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.11. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

