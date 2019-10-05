Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from an impressive top-line performance. In the second quarter of 2019, revenues advanced 3% year over year, driven mainly by consolidation of Multipro. Broad-based organic growth, gains from innovation and expansion in the emerging markets also fueled performance. Organic growth witnessed in the quarter, indicates that the deploy for growth strategy is yielding well. However, Kellogg is struggling with rising input costs, which weighed on the bottom line during the second quarter. Persistent impacts from adverse currency rates are also a concern. Moreover, management’s bottom-line view for 2019 is unimpressive, thanks to divestitures. Nevertheless, these divestitures are likely to boost efficiency and business agility in the long run.”

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 949,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $54,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,920,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 275.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after buying an additional 598,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $19,925,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.