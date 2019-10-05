Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMICY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.64. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $790.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.05 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

