Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 177,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,512. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 149,583 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

