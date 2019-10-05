Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

SUNW stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunworks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

