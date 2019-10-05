Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) to Hold

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EEX. Citigroup upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 59,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

