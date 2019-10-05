Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 81,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,849. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

