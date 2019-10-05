Zebi (ZCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96,944.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx and Liquid. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $831,729.00 and $96,944.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 388,151,877 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

