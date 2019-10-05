Zeitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $103,591.00 and $97.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,237,046 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

