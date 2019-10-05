Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.09.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 1,374,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $140,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,847.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,616. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.