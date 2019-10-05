Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Up 8.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86, 747,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,658,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.