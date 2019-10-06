$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 50.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 930,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

