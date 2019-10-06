-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FET. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 524,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,315. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

