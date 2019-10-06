-$0.17 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,854. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.