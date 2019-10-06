-$0.17 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,854. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

