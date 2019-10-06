-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 236,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

