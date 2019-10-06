$0.43 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 339,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

