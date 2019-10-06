-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. 277,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

