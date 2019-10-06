$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,523. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

