$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 286,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,627,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,834,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

