-$0.89 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.04). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($2.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,722. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

