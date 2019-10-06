-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($3.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 397.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,838. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 2.07. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $114.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,851,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,584,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,428,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

