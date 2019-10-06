11,500 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colony Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,676,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 66.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,627,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $22,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 2,422,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

