$124.14 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will post $124.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $131.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $507.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $511.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $521.62 million, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $532.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

CBPX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 260,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,716. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $14,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $11,901,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 37.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,295,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 356,125 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

