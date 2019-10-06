1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

