$2.88 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.30. 1,701,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.15. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

