$215.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $215.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the highest is $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $863.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $915.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $962.47 million, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

WPM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,892. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of -0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

