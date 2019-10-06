$215.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $215.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the highest is $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $863.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $915.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $962.47 million, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

WPM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,892. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of -0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.