$344.01 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $344.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,566,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

