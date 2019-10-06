$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $19.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 5,259,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

