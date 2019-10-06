4NEW (KWATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,593.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,686.00 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BitForex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

