$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $20.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.02. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

