$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the highest is $7.00 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year sales of $27.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.26 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCG shares. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth $79,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

WCG traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $220.63 and a twelve month high of $321.52.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

