$671.20 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $671.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.10 million and the highest is $680.30 million. TopBuild posted sales of $647.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. 239,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

In other TopBuild news, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $35,170,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $12,667,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 257.5% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

