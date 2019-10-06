$715.22 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report $715.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.00 million. ITT reported sales of $680.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 251,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,936. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.