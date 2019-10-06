Aave (LEND) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Alterdice. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $106,304.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038198 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.18 or 0.05466969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001094 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, BiteBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.