Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.64.

ANF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 325,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

