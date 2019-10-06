ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.29. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.