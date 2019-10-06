Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.29.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after buying an additional 220,140 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 253.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,524 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 219.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

