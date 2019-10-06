Aeon (AEON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,849.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Aeon has a market cap of $3.22 million and $10,849.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00692073 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002883 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

