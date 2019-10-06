Aeternity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.48 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $35.48 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002192 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 331,796,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,975,120 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tokenomy, FCoin, Crex24, OTCBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Binance, IDAX, DragonEX, BigONE, CoinBene, Mercatox, Liqui, Radar Relay, BitMart, OKEx, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Koinex, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

