Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $29.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,226. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

